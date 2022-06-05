Advertisement

Thousands kick off summer season at Titletown’s free Jason Derulo concert

Thousands of fans kicked off the summer season at Titletown's Summer Fun Days Showcase
By Megan Kernan
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fifth annual Summer Fun Days Showcase went off with a bang, as thousands crowded into Titletown for a free concert and all-day event to kick off the summer season.

Many families enjoyed a day full of activities on Saturday, including several lawn games outside of Arien’s Hill, grabbing food and drinks as two live bands performed prior to Jason Derulo.

“With it being a free Jason Derulo concert, we expect anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 or maybe 5,000, but we think we have a few more than that,” said Jessica Dickhut, Titletown Events Coordinator.

Titletown organizers say when it came to the decision process of choosing the headliner, the international musician was a no-brainer.

“We pulled some of our staff to see who was their favorite and we kind of settled on him because he really hits a great genre of people, of your families and then your TikTok superstars,” Dickhut said.

The crowd was filled with fans, from kids to adults, waiting hours just to listen to him.

“He’s just like a fun guy, it’s like his music just comes, it’s just fun. I feel like his music suits everyone of all ages,” said fans Emily Snider and Jadyn Juedes.

To wrap the event up, Jason Derulo performed his top hits that fans spent all day looking forward to hearing.

“I like the music, and the kids are the ones that put me on Jason Derulo. Like she said it was ‘Savage Love’ that really going with it and everything. Yeah, we all just, we rock with him,” said one fan, Darrinika Jenkins.

