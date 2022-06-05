SHOWERS, SOME STORMS BECOMING MORE WIDESPREAD

There’s a “divided sky” across the area this morning... Folks in the Northwoods are seeing some sunshine, while folks across east central Wisconsin have overcast skies. Ahead of a front that’s stretched out through Corn Belt, we have a band of rain in the Fox Valley. That wet weather will slowly drift north as your Sunday wears on.

But that’s not the only front across the region... There’s also a stalled out front near the Upper Michigan border. That boundary, plus the morning sunshine, could spark spotty afternoon thunderstorms in the Northwoods. While severe weather is NOT expected, a few storms may have quick downpours and gusty winds. The risk of severe weather is LOW.

Rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread and heavier tonight and into Monday morning as an area of low pressure pushes in from the west. Through tomorrow, portions of eastern Wisconsin may see an inch or two of rain, which may lead to ponding of water, especially in low-lying areas. The wet weather will be wrapping up late tomorrow with clearing skies Monday evening.

Otherwise, our temperatures will be either near, or somewhat below normal all the way through the week. Not too many people will complain with highs in the 60s and 70s, especially with no major heat and humidity between now and next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

MONDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Sunshine gives way to late storms NORTH... Cloudy with showers SOUTH. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Periods of rain. Thunder possible. LOW: 57

MONDAY: Rain and thunderstorms... May be heavy in the morning. Clearing late. HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Sunshine with some clouds SOUTH. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 71

