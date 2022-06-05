Advertisement

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said.

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle, Murphy said. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition, she said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. on McCallie Avenue near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. She said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.

There were multiple shooters and Murphy asked anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward. She said police believe it was an isolated incident and authorities don’t believe there’s an ongoing public safety threat.

Murphy said it would be a complex investigation going forward.

“We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” she said.

The shooting comes the weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns
A Manitowoc Fire Department boat assists in the search for a person who went into Lake Michigan
Manitowoc rescuers recover body from Lake Michigan
A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
Fond du Lac County crews rescue male who fell 30 feet from ledge
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Kiel Middle School main office
WILL responds to Kiel Area School District closing Title IX investigation

Latest News

It was a meeting decades in the making when two pen pals, from Ohio and Brazil, were finally...
WATCH: Penpals meet in person after 33 years
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three...
Nadal tops Ruud for 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam trophy
Fond du Lac family loses pets in house fire
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Will she wave? Festive pageant caps queen’s Platinum Jubilee