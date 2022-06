MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -Neenah’s Solomon Dunsirn wins the Division 1 Singles State title Saturday afternoon with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Middleton’s Ethan Bo.

Dunsirn is the fifth Rocket to win state singles in school history, the first since 1995.

In doubles, Rockets Khaled Saleh and Nolan Kubiak came in fourth place.

