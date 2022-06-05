Fond du Lac family loses pets in house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue department responded to a house fire call on 250 Gillett St. Saturday around 6:14 p.m.

Crews could see smoke coming from the windows and eaves of the home when they arrived. They quickly controlled the fire, but the kitchen was extensively damaged.

Two pets were recovered from the home, but they did not survive after crews tried to revive them. The humane society and the Red Cross are assisting the family and their remaining pets.

Firefighters remained on scene investigating the cause and origin of the fire. No further details were given.

