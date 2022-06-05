Advertisement

Cronenworth’s HR in 10th sends Padres past Brewers 6-4

San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball...
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres extended their winning streak to three games with a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Trevor Gott (1-1) pitched the 10th for Milwaukee because Josh Hader had worked the ninth after the Brewers tied the game at 3 on Kolten Wong’s second home run of the game in the eighth.

Wong also led off the game with a home run. It was the only run allowed by Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger, who struck out five over three innings in his first start back from a two-week stint on the injured list.

The Padres wiped out that deficit in the fifth, scoring three runs off Milwaukee left-hander Eric Lauer. Only two were earned, though, because of an error by shortstop Pablo Reyes.

Reyes sparked Milwaukee’s rally three innings later, reaching on a leadoff single and scoring when Wong followed with his fifth homer of the season.

The Brewers put the go-ahead run on in the ninth, but came up empty against Tim Hill (1-0).

Taylor Rogers gave up an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen in the 10th, but got Rowdy Tellez to ground into a double play to earn his 18th save of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. will undergo a CT scan Monday in San Diego, which is expected to help determine when he will be able to start swinging a bat again.

Brewers: INF Luis Urias was held out of the lineup again as he deals with a sore right thumb. Urias is expected to return Tuesday when the Brewers open a series against the Phillies.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Blake Snell gets the start as the Padres open a seven-game homestand against the Mets, who send Carlos Carrasco to the mound for the first of a three-game series at Petco Park.

Brewers: After playing 18 games in 17 days, the Brewers will get the day off Monday for the first time since May 19. They’ll return Tuesday when RHP Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.57) faces LHP Ranger Suarez (4-3, 4.69) and the Phillies.

