Cole’s Cancer Crusade: Overcoming obstacles to help families

By Megan Kernan
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 100 kids took off to overcome twenty obstacles at Memorial Park in Appleton Sunday.

The obstacles represent the hurdles children face while battling a critical illness.

“Cole’s Crusade is about kids helping kids and giving back to families and children with critical illnesses,” Race Director Cole Stoeffel said.

Stoffel created a non-profit called Cole’s Crusade. Shortly after creating the organization, Cole was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PCS), a rare liver disease. .

Cole has already made a huge impact through his non-profit. He’s raised more than $50,000 to go directly to local families with children battling critical illnesses.

By the time every participant crossed the finish line, Cole met his goal. Sunday’s race rose around $22,000.

To help continue Cole’s mission, visit https://colescrusadewi.org/.

