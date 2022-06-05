10 displaced in house fire on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire displaced two adults and eight children from their home on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to reports of flames coming from the second floor of a single-family home on the 900 block of Elmore Street at around 12:20 p.m., according to a media release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Green Bay firefighters say they found smoke coming from the attic and front porch, yet were able to wrestle the flames under control in less than 20 minutes.

There was an estimated $80,000 worth of damage because of the blaze.

The fire marshal’s office says it was caused by careless use of smoking materials.

No one was injured in this fire.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the family.

