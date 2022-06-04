Advertisement

Two Rivers firefighters battle garage fire, damages at more than $100,000

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Rivers firefighters spent more than three hours on Friday at the scene of a garage fire.

According to a media release, the Two Rivers Fire Department received a call at around 8:10 p.m. for heavy smoke and flames coming from a home on the 3000 block of Bellevue Place.

Firefighters reportedly found a garage engulfed in flames with “extension into the first floor” when they arrived.

It took fire crews more than an hour using heavy water flow to extinguish the blaze because items that were kept in the garage were fueling the flames, according to the agency. Firefighters spent another hour extinguishing hot spots. They didn’t leave until 11:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported to residents or first responders.

Two Rivers firefighters say the incident caused more than $100,000 in damages.

There was major fire and structural damage to the garage and kitchen, according to the media release. There was also moderate fire damage to the first floor, while heavy smoke and water damage to the second floor and basement.

How the fire started remains under investigation.

Manitowoc Fire Department, Two Rivers Police Department, and Mishicot Fire Department also assisted in this incident.

