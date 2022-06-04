Trial for driver in high-speed crash, killing 3, replaced by hearing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man accused of killing three people in a high-speed crash on Green Bay’s Lombardi Avenue two years ago may have a plea deal.

Online court records show Abdi Ahmed’s jury trial, which was scheduled to start Monday and last four days, is replaced with a plea hearing at 8:30 Monday morning. The court received a plea questionnaire and a waiver of rights on Wednesday, June 1.

Prosecutors say Ahmed, now 24, was going 94 miles per hour in a 35 zone when he crashed into a car in June, 2020, killing Jesse L. Saldana, 28; Sonia D. Gonzalez-Guillen, 27; and Sonia V. Gonzalez, 57. Investigators say the victims’ car was turning at a gas station. The impact caused their car to flip 4 or 5 times. The district attorney said witnesses told investigators Ahmed made no attempt to brake.

Ahmed was charged with three counts of First-Degree Reckless Homicide. Each felony charge carried up to 60 years in prison. Prosecutors initially charged him with reckless homicide in the second degree but upgraded the charges as more details came to light.

In June 2020, the district attorney said police had six other contacts or complaints regarding Abdi’s vehicle being driven recklessly or at excessive speed in 2020, including an incident days before the crash where his car was reportedly going “90 miles per hour with its lights off at 10:30 P.M.”

