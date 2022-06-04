Advertisement

Powerball winner waits until wife’s birthday to tell her about jackpot: ‘I wanted to surprise her’

Jone Buadromo won a $100,000 Powerball prize and waited until his wife’s birthday to share the...
Jone Buadromo won a $100,000 Powerball prize and waited until his wife’s birthday to share the news with her.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - A man in North Carolina won a Powerball jackpot but waited until his wife’s birthday to share the news of the winnings.

Officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery said Jone Buadromo won the $100,000 prize while playing Powerball, but he delayed collecting for almost two months because he wanted to tell his wife on her birthday.

“I waited until the end of May because I wanted to surprise her on her birthday with the win,” Buadromo said.

The Pamlico County man said his wife didn’t initially believe him when he told her about the jackpot.

“She thought I was making a joke or something,” Buadromo said. “I told her, ‘No, we really won!’”

Lottery officials said Buadromo’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the April 11 drawing to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2x multiplier hit.

“I didn’t believe it at first either,” he said. “I just tried to keep calm as much as possible.”

Buadromo purchased his ticket from a Handy Mart in Alliance and claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters. He was able to take home $71,011 after taxes, according to lottery officials.

The Powerball winner said he is considering using his winnings to buy some land at the beach and possibly build a rental home.

Powerball is one of several lottery games offered in North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
Kiel Middle School main office
WILL responds to Kiel Area School District closing Title IX investigation
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Fond du Lac County wrongway driver
WATCH: Wrongway driver was four times legal limit to drive, officials say
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Officials identify Green Bay man killed in crash

Latest News

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted for defying 1/6 panel; Meadows won’t be charged
A rally against gun violence was held at Appleton's Houdini Plaza
Rallies want actions to end to gun violence
Lucy Harris, the first woman drafted by the NBA, is the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary...
Ashwaubenon native creates Oscar-winning basketball documentary