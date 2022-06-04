Advertisement

Padres’ Musgrove loses no-hit bid with 2 out in 8th vs Brews

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the seventh inning of a baseball...
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres lost his bid for another no-hitter with two outs in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kolten Wong hit a double that short-hopped the wall in right field to break up Musgrove’s try.

Musgrove has thrown the only no-hitter in Padres history. It came in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on April 9, 2021.

After Wong’s double, Musgrove stayed in and got the last out in the eighth with his career-high 114th pitch. He threw 112 pitches in his no-hitter last year.

Musgrove entered the night with a 5-0 record and a 1.86 ERA that ranked fourth in the National League. His nine quality starts led the NL.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
Kiel Middle School main office
WILL responds to Kiel Area School District closing Title IX investigation
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Fond du Lac County wrongway driver
WATCH: Wrongway driver was four times legal limit to drive, officials say
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Officials identify Green Bay man killed in crash

Latest News

Valder's Shane Griepentrog wins WIAA D2 1600M state title.
Day 1 of WIAA State Track and Field
Josh Rosenberg helped make the Oscar-winning documentary “The Queen of Basketball” a tribute to...
Ashwaubenon High School grad wins Oscar for basketball documentary
A total of seven area softball teams punched their tickets to the WIAA State Softball...
Area teams punch tickets to state softball tournament
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers rally for 4 runs in 9th inning to stun Padres 5-4