Menasha police are looking to question man in stabbing of 2 people

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police say they’re looking to a speak with a 54-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 900 block of 6th Street in the City of Menasha at around 2:30 a.m. for an active disturbance involving a knife.

According to the Menasha Police Department’s Facebook page, two people were found with non-life threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital.

Police say they searched the area with assistance from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, yet couldn’t locate a suspect.

The Menasha Police Department wants to speak with Darrell D. Keth, 54, in regards to this incident. He may be riding a red Gary Fisher model mountain bike with yellow lettering.

If you know Keth’s whereabouts officers advise not to approach him but instead call Menasha police at 920-967-3500 or 911.

Menasha police believe this to be an isolated and the public isn’t in danger.

People can also report tips on this crime anonymously to Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920)231-TIPS (8477) or the following website: http://winnebagocrimestoppers.org/ .

