Advertisement

INTERVIEW: The state of the Dairy State

We look at the state of the Dairy State and what is vitally important to the future of dairy farms with Wisconsin Ag. Secretary Randy Romanski
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin. The state accounts for 25% of all U.S. cheese production and 48% of specialty cheese production. It ranks #1 for the number of dairy farms -- 23% of all dairy farms in the nation -- and #2 for the number of cows (we have 14% of the dairy cows).

While Wisconsinites are celebrating the long history of dairy in the Dairy State, it’s also a time for looking at the state of the industry and the costs of running dairy farms.

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth talks with Randy Romanski, Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, about how farmers weathered the pandemic, the Farm Support Program, and the factor Romanski calls “vitally important” to the future of farms.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
Kiel Middle School main office
WILL responds to Kiel Area School District closing Title IX investigation
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Fond du Lac County wrongway driver
WATCH: Wrongway driver was four times legal limit to drive, officials say
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Officials identify Green Bay man killed in crash

Latest News

Harley Davidson
Harley-Davidson to kickstart plants Monday
Abdi Ahmed
Trial for driver in high-speed crash, killing 3, replaced by hearing
Flood rains
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: May 2022 in review
May was drier than normal? Not so fast....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: May 2022 in review