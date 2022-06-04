INTERVIEW: The state of the Dairy State

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin. The state accounts for 25% of all U.S. cheese production and 48% of specialty cheese production. It ranks #1 for the number of dairy farms -- 23% of all dairy farms in the nation -- and #2 for the number of cows (we have 14% of the dairy cows).

While Wisconsinites are celebrating the long history of dairy in the Dairy State, it’s also a time for looking at the state of the industry and the costs of running dairy farms.

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth talks with Randy Romanski, Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, about how farmers weathered the pandemic, the Farm Support Program, and the factor Romanski calls “vitally important” to the future of farms.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.