Advertisement

Harley-Davidson to kickstart plants Monday

Harley Davidson
Harley Davidson(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the motorcycle manufacturer suspended operations at its plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on May 19 for two weeks citing a regulatory complaint issue with a supplier.

The company didn’t name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson’s stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announced.

The company plans to restart the plants on Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
Kiel Middle School main office
WILL responds to Kiel Area School District closing Title IX investigation
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Fond du Lac County wrongway driver
WATCH: Wrongway driver was four times legal limit to drive, officials say
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Officials identify Green Bay man killed in crash

Latest News

Abdi Ahmed
Trial for driver in high-speed crash, killing 3, replaced by hearing
Flood rains
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: May 2022 in review
Dairy farm
INTERVIEW: The state of the Dairy State
May was drier than normal? Not so fast....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: May 2022 in review