Fond du Lac County crews rescue man who fell 30 feet from ledge

A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was flown by helicopter to a trauma center after falling approximately 30 feet from a ledge in the Town of Oakfield, according to Fond du Lac County emergency responders.

Rescue crews were sent to an area off of Breakneck Road on Friday at 11:44 p.m. for reports of a man that fell.

Authorities found him based on information witnesses shared, according to a media release from Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue. He fell around 30 feet off the ledge onto a rocky area below.

Crews with the Oakfield Fire Department and the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Technical Rescue Team were able to save the man and transport him to an ATV at the top of the ledge.

Authorities didn’t say how the men fell or what he was doing in that area so late at night.

The man was conscious and responding to questions, according to authorities.

A flight crew from the ThedaStar Medical Helicopter that was staged in a parking area flew the victim to a trauma center for treatment.

Fond du Lac fire rescue says the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

