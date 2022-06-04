Advertisement

Day 1 of WIAA State Track and Field

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) -

Local winners are as listed below from the first day of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet. For full results, please see the tournament page.

D1 boys shot put 1st place: Hortonville’s Ben Smith.

D1 girls pole vault 2nd place: West De Pere’s Eliza Aiken.

D1 girls 4x800 2nd place: Kimberly.

D2 boys triple jump 1st place: New London’s Kyle Wisniekwski.

D2 boys 1600 1st place: Shane Griepentrog.

D2 girls long jump 2nd place: Celina Lopez.

D2 boys discus throw 1st place: Little Chute’s Gavin Fritsch.

D3 girls shot put 1st place: Manitowoc Lutheran’s Monraye Ermis.

