CLOUDS INCREASE TODAY, ODDS OF RAIN GO UP TONIGHT & SUNDAY

Things are trending warmer and drier overall for our Saturday here in northeast WI. That doesn’t mean we won’t have a few showers but the best chance of rain during the day today should remain just to our southwest. Fingers crossed for all the outdoor activities today. Look for highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds will only be in the 5 to 15 mph range from the southwest.

Moisture increases tonight and into Sunday leading to periods of rain showers for the 2nd part of the weekend. Some steadier/heavier rain is also possible Sunday night into Monday morning. The latest data suggest some spots may pick up 1-2″ of rain through Monday morning, especially from the Fox Valley to the south and east. Lesser totals are currently expected northwest of the Fox Valley towards the North Woods.

We’ll get a break in the rain for Tuesday but a few more showers are possible Wednesday afternoon. Another dry day is on tap for Thursday but some rain showers could return next Friday.

WBAY First Alert Weather

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: SW/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Morning sun with increasing PM clouds. A few showers possible. Higher odds of rain Saturday night. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Morning rain. Drier during the afternoon. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of afternoon rain. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible. HIGH: 74

