BEST RAIN CHANCES YET TO COME...

Clouds thicken across the area tonight with just a chance of a few spotty showers.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler for most. During the day some spotty showers or thundershowers are possibly, but probably not too many. However, some steadier/heavier rain is possible Sunday night into Monday morning. It still looks like portions of east central Wisconsin may pick up a healthy 1″ or more of rain.

We’ll get a break in the rain for Tuesday but a few more showers are possible Wednesday afternoon. Another dry day is on tap for Thursday but some rain showers could return next Friday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: S-SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: NE-N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of just a few spotty showers. LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few scattered daytime showers, steadier rain (thunder?) at night. HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Morning rain. Drier during the afternoon. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of afternoon rain, some thunder. HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Maybe a shower. HIGH: 71

