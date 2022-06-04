Advertisement

Bergstrom Automotive makes a wish come true

In 22 years, Bergstrom has raised almost $2.7 million to grant the wishes of children with chronic illnesses.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bergstrom Automotive teamed up with Make-A-Wish Foundation once again, raising $150,000 to go towards granting the wishes of local children battling chronic illnesses.

One wish that was recently granted with that money was for 3-year-old Noah. The boy from Neenah lives with severe, restrictive lung disease.

His wish was to go to Sesame Street in Philadelphia, and it was granted last month.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin says the fundraising is critical in helping it grant wishes across the state.

“They’ve seen firsthand the impact that a wish has on a child and their family, and they know how incredibly important this work is and it shows. They’re just passionate and wonderful and amazing,” Make-A-Wish Wisconsin regional director Kris Teofilo said.

Bergstrom has helped to raise almost $2.7 million to grant the wishes in its 22-year partnership with Make-a-Wish.

