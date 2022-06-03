Advertisement

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Clear skies, little wind and a cool dry air mass in place will make for a chilly night tonight. Expect lows in the 40s south, but some 30s north where some patchy frost cannot be ruled out in low laying areas - A FRosT ADVISORY IS POSTED FOR FLORENCE AND FOREST COUNTIES.

Saturday turns out not to shabby with a mix of sun and clouds and just a small chance of an afternoon shower. Better rain chances and maybe a rumble of thunder is likely Saturday night. Some rain at times will linger into Sunday and even Monday morning... Areas north will mostly see less than .25″, but areas south could be closer to 1″.

Otherwise, seasonal temperatures and low humidity will persist into next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW-S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: ENE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, less wind, cool. LOW 43, but 30s north (frost possible)

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. Small chance of an afternoon shower. Better rain chance at night. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Showers at times. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. An isolated shower possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of afternoon rain. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 74

