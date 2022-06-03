Advertisement

WATCH: Green Bay officers free deer from fence

Green Bay Police free deer from fence. May 30, 2022.
Green Bay Police free deer from fence. May 30, 2022.(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In Wisconsin, law enforcement calls can get wild--literally.

On May 30, Green Bay Police Officer Herlache and Officer Walvort were called to free a deer whose hoof was stuck in a fence.

They used shears to cut the fence so the deer could get loose. Police say the deer was not hurt.

Police shared body cam video of the rescue on YouTube.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Green Bay woman bound over for trial in murder and dismemberment case
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Fond du Lac County wrongway driver
WATCH: Wrongway driver was four times legal limit to drive, officials say

Latest News

June 3 Birthday Club
June 3 Birthday Club
Appleton gun violence rally preview
Rally to End Gun Violence Friday in Appleton
Featured Links
Military Dog Training
INTERVIEW: Dogs 2 Dogtags