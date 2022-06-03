WATCH: Green Bay officers free deer from fence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In Wisconsin, law enforcement calls can get wild--literally.

On May 30, Green Bay Police Officer Herlache and Officer Walvort were called to free a deer whose hoof was stuck in a fence.

They used shears to cut the fence so the deer could get loose. Police say the deer was not hurt.

Police shared body cam video of the rescue on YouTube.

