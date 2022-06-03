Advertisement

Things to know for the free Jason Derulo concert and Titletown Summer Fun Days

Jason Derulo arrives at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the...
Jason Derulo arrives at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Titletown is kicking off the summer season with a free Jason Derulo concert outside Lambeau Field.

The Summer Fun Days Showcase is Saturday, June 4, 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

There will be food, beverages, a beer garden, live music, and activities for all ages.

CLICK HERE for a full schedule of activities and live music.

The Jason Derulo concert starts at 8:30 p.m. The concert is on the east side of Titletown, near Ridge Road. The stage will be at the edge of the Lambeau Field Parking Lot.

Titletown shared these reminders for fans:

• Free parking is available in Lambeau Field and Titletown’s lot along Lombardi Avenue. Shared ride options and public transportation are always encouraged.

• Carry-ins, such as coolers and outside food and beverages, are not permitted at the event. A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase.

• Seating for the concert is available on a first-come, first served basis. Carry-in lawn chairs, umbrellas and tents are prohibited.

• Please note that Titletown is cashless.

TRAFFIC

Ridge Road between Lombardi Avenue and Mike Aubinger Way will be closed from 5:30 p.m. until at least 10:30 p.m. The closure could last longer, Ashwaubenon officials say.

Drivers are encouraged to use S. Oneida Street to Morris Avenue or Marlee Lane to Morris Avenue.

East and west traffic on Lombardi Avenue will not be shut down, but the village reminds drivers that the area around Lambeau Field and Titletown will be busy. Watch for traffic and people crossing the street.

