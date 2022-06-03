SUNNY & BREEZY FRIDAY, WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

We’re set to end the work week on a fabulous note... just don’t forget your sunglasses! Highs today will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. The one downside: breezy WNW winds that could gust up to around 30 mph at times.

Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies are on tap for tonight. It’ll be comfortably cool around the region with lows mainly in the 40s. Some mid to upper 30s may occur across the North Woods and that could support some patchy frost in those traditionally colder spots.

Areas of rain showers should gradually develop around the region Saturday. Some rain will continue into Sunday. The weekend shouldn’t be a total washout but plan on some rain around. During the course of the weekend the highest odds of steady rain look to be from Appleton and to the south where between 1/2″ and 1″ may fall. Lesser totals are expected farther north.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: WNW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Areas of rain develop. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. An isolated shower possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Stray shower? HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of afternoon rain. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 74

