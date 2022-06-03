Summer concert series returns to Appleton’s Jones Park

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday kicked off the summer concert series in Appleton. It was the first of 13 Thursday night concert events planned throughout the summer.

The concert series is back in Jones Park this year. It was moved last year because of COVID-19, but organizers say the space at Jones Park gives people room to spread out.

“We just want people to come downtown, forget about the pandemic, have a good time. You’re outside, enjoy the weathee. Enjoy a couple cold drinks and some great music,” community partnership director Meghan Warner said.

Concerts are every Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. through August 25.

A rotation of nearby restaurants and bars will offer special promotions for people who attend the concerts.

Next Thursday the concert series will honor local educators and school staff. Get a rundown of bands and more information for concert-goers at the Appleton Downtown Inc. website.

