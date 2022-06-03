Advertisement

Rally to End Gun Violence Friday in Appleton

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A rally to end gun violence will be held Friday in Appleton.

The rally coincides with National Gun Violence Awareness Day. People are encouraged to wear orange.

The Appleton Rally is at Houdini Plaza. Hours are 5-6 p.m.

“People from across the Fox Valley will join together as we mourn, unify, and fight for the more than 110 people whose lives are taken every day by gun violence. We’ll #WearOrange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3 to honor the lives lost in Buffalo, Uvalde and now Tulsa and all of the victims and survivors across this country. We will call for those present to organize to fight for common sense gun reforms,” reads a statement from organizers.

There will be several speakers at the event. Alivia Meyer, a student at Appleton North High School, will read Amanda Gorman’s poem “Hymn for the Hurting”.

The event is sponsored by Forward Appleton, Moms Demand Action-Fox Valley, Fox Cities Gun Violence Prevention Team, Fox Cities Advocates for Public Education, Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE).

