Prevea surgery center expected to open in Green Bay next week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Construction on the Prevea surgery center in Green Bay is completed and it’s expected to officially open next week.

The state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center will provide same-day outpatient care by Prevea providers in a variety of medical specialties.

The 33,000-square-foot building has five operating rooms, 10 procedure rooms, 28 surgical preparation and recovery rooms, and 8 post-anesthesia care unit rooms.

Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says one of the main purposes of opening the ambulatory surgery center is to provide quality care to the community at a lower cost.

“The whole point of building this was to provide the highest quality of care both surgically and procedurely in this area but also providing value, which means decreasing the cost of care within our environment. Not having to operate these operating rooms 24/7 or having all the other expenses of a hospital allows us to provide care at a significantly reduced cost,” Dr. Rai said.

And because it’s not an entire hospital, Prevea leaders say it will be easier for patients and their families to navigate.

“Every patient is given a number so the family can see as the day progresses where their family member is throughout the day. If they want to maybe leave or go outside we also have the capability of sending them text messages just to keep them up-to-date of where things are at and when they should come back, the doctor can talk to them after surgery,” Prevea surgery center director Angie Perronne said.

Experts tell us more than 50 percent of medical care in the U.S. is now provided as an outpatient option. This is Green Bay’s first specialty ambulatory surgical center.

