Oshkosh man held on half-million dollar cash bond for fatal shooting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man was formally charged Friday for the fatal shooting on Oxford Ave. late last month.

Police responded to a shooting on the 300-block of Oxford on the evening of May 30. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooter, now identified as Joshua Johnson, was arrested near the scene.

Johnson, 37, is charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Winnebago County court set his bond at $500,000 cash.

If he posts bond, the court ordered that he be held at the jail until people involved in the case have been contacted. He’s not allowed to have any dangerous weapon and must comply with treatment recommendations.

Johnson will be back in court for his preliminary hearing June 13.

Online court records show Johnson had a number of drug possession offenses since 2002, which became felonies after repeated violations, and in 2007 he was convicted on a felony charge of bail jumping.

