Newcap closing food pantries in Marinette and Oconto counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Newcap is spread across Northeast Wisconsin covering 10 counties, but its services are being stretched thin, forcing the non-profit to close some of its pantries.

On Wednesday, June 1, Newcap shutdown its Marinette County operation and it will end pantry services in Oconto County on July 1.

“There’s a very large cost to us as an organization to run all three of our pantries -- well over $100.000 a year,” Deb Barlament, Newcap’s chief operating officer, said.

Barlament says by closing both of its pantries it can cut its losses and focus on the other resources the non-profit provides.

“It could be housing, it could be transportation, it could be our community health program. Any number of the programs that we have, we have almost forty programs,” she said.

The organization dedicates its services to helping low-income families and individuals. Barlament says Newcap doesn’t have a dedicated funding source to pay staff to work at its pantries. It was all volunteer-driven.

“A lot of behind-the-scenes work that needs to get done as well. We get a semi-truck of food every month and that needs to get unloaded by hand. Every single case needs to get unloaded by hand,” Barlament said.

Newcap claims it has to match each pound of food it receives with another pound, and it must purchase food for the pantries if they aren’t donated.

The non-profit added it also wasn’t getting any extra help from local businesses.

“We contacted businesses to see if we could utilize them or their staff for volunteers because that would’ve helped alleviate some of that costs as well. I think basically because of [COVID-19] nobody wanted to do that,” Barlament said.

Newcap is handing over its Marinette County stock to Pastor Fred’s Food Pantry in Amberg, and its Oconto County items will go to Kingdom Come Pantry in Oconto Falls. It’s also looking at closing its Crandon pantry.

