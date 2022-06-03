Manitowoc divers searching for person in Lake Michigan

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers are searching for a person in the water near the Manitowoc shoreline of Lake Michigan.

Manitowoc police tell us a person in the water was reported at 12:45 Friday afternoon. The person was clothed when they went in. Police aren’t identifying the person they’re looking for at this time.

The S.S. Badger car ferry was instructed not to move because of the possible danger to divers working nearby.

Police say why the person went into the water will be investigated later.

