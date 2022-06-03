Kiel School Board says sexual harassment investigation is closed

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel Board of Education says a sexual harassment investigation involving three eighth-grade boys is closed.

As we’ve reported, the boys were accused of refusing to identify a student by their preferred pronouns of “they” and “them.” The school said under federal Title IX requirements, it had to investigate any gender-based harassment in the form of name-calling on the basis of sex.

A letter from the school board to parents reads in part, “Consistent with our Board policies and procedures, we have issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students.

“Based on these actions, and pursuant to District policies and procedures, the School District considers this matter closed.” You can read the complete letter below.

For the last two weeks, Kiel Middle School received threats to drop the investigation, including a series of bomb threats that named a growing number of targets, including schools, utilities, city buildings and roads. No explosive devices were ever found. The FBI and Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating the threats.

As a precaution amid the threats, the district canceled in-person classes and went virtual. Graduation ceremonies were postponed. The school board moved its meeting online, at the police chief’s suggestion. The city of Kiel canceled its Memorial Day parade, but it was replaced with a march organized by the community.

The letter from the board asks the community to support the school district’s staff and administrators.

“These are individuals who have dedicated their careers to education and who selflessly put the interests of all students in front of their own each day they come to work in the District. We are disappointed that administration and staff have been targeted in this matter by individuals who are not privy to all of the information,” the board of education wrote.

An attorney for Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty said he was representing parents of the eighth-graders filed a lawsuit to have the complaint dropped. Deputy counsel Luke Berg called it a “gross application” of Title IX’s sexual harassment policy.

A parent of a middle-school student said the issue was about more than pronouns. They said their child would come home crying after being the target of homophobic slurs and harassment.

An attorney who’s an expert on Title IX told Action 2 News the school district had no choice but to investigate.

Letter from the Kiel Board of Education to the school community:

Dear School Community, As you know, the Kiel Area School District prohibits all forms of bullying and harassment in accordance with all laws, including Title IX, and will continue to support ALL students regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, sex (including transgender status, change of sex or gender identity), or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability (“Protected Classes”) in any of its student programs and activities, consistent with Board policy and the law.

Over the last several weeks, our school district and community have been greatly impacted by media attention related to a complaint involving harassment.

One major concern at this point is that threats continue, to not only the schools but the Kiel Community. We have worked hard to find a resolution. With that said, we are writing to share with you that consistent with our Board policies and procedures, we have issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students.

Based on these actions, and pursuant to District policies and procedures, the School District considers this matter closed.

As we move forward, we want to acknowledge the strain on our administrators and staff who have been criticized for simply carrying out the functions of their job as set out in District policy. These are individuals who have dedicated their careers to education and who selflessly put the interests of all students in front of their own each day they come to work in the District. We are disappointed that administration and staff have been targeted in this matter by individuals who are not privy to all of the information and implore our school community to show support and care for each one of them.

Further, we want to thank our local law enforcement and first responders for their efforts and commitment to our community.

Finally, we know many of you sought to understand the situation better and wished the District had provided more information about this matter over the last several weeks. We too would have liked to engage the community in our discussions but were prohibited by state and federal laws related to student confidentiality, and deep concerns for student, staff, and public safety.

Thank you for your continued support as we grow and move forward as a school community with concern for all of our students.

Thank you,

Board of Education

Kiel Area School District.

