INTERVIEW: Dogs 2 Dogtags
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan County non-profit is making life better for veterans and also for at-risk rescue dogs. Dogs2Dogtags provides canines to veterans who need emotional support or service dogs.
The organization was started by a man who worked with Marines in Afghanistan training bomb-sniffing dogs. Now the organization is growing rapidly.
Founder Torre Willadsen and executive director Pam Wittkopp talked with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth about how they got started and the challenges of meeting the growing demand.
Learn more at their website, Dogs2Dogtags.org, including how to apply for a dog and ways you can get involved.
