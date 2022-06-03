Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Dogs 2 Dogtags

A non-profit in Sheboygan County provides dogs to veterans who need emotional support or service dogs
By WBAY news staff
Jun. 2, 2022
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan County non-profit is making life better for veterans and also for at-risk rescue dogs. Dogs2Dogtags provides canines to veterans who need emotional support or service dogs.

The organization was started by a man who worked with Marines in Afghanistan training bomb-sniffing dogs. Now the organization is growing rapidly.

Founder Torre Willadsen and executive director Pam Wittkopp talked with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth about how they got started and the challenges of meeting the growing demand.

Learn more at their website, Dogs2Dogtags.org, including how to apply for a dog and ways you can get involved.

