Hollywood comes to NWTC in Writers’ Police Academy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - From mystery novels to film and TV, some of the most well-known crime writers are in Northeast Wisconsin this week to learn the ins and outs of police work.

NWTC public safety training facility has been turned over to Hollywood this week. More than a hundred crime writers from across the country are in Green Bay for the Writers’ Police Academy. The four day event is a chance for these writers, through hands-on activities, to learn what police work is all about.

“We want them to leave here with fact and they also learn how to weave that fact into fiction to make the fiction more believable. Believable make believe is what we try to get out of them and they take that away from here,” says founder Lee Lofland.

From learning how to stand and hold a gun, like a cop, to being face to face with a suspect in the middle of a domestic dispute, the writers are walked through the paces. It’s what they’re learning here that they’ll bring to life in the stories they write.

According to author Robert Dugoni, “Even having somebody just tell you, this is what we do, is not the same as going through it physically. Feeling how heavy a gun really is and why they clasp it with two hands and what you’re attempting to do. You’re pointing with you thumbs, I had to no idea. You go through it, you’re pointing with your thumbs at the target. Now I know begin to understand what these guys go through.”

While the writers create fiction, they still want to make sure the facts of their stories match the reality of the characters they create. Their stories need to be interesting, but more importantly they want to ensure they’re portraying their characters properly.

“I definitely want to get it accurate. I don’t want to get it completely wrong, because one thing, I’ll get emails from readers who tell me I got it wrong. And I do get those, occasionally, but this way I can just make sure I get it right,” adds author Denise Grover Swank.

