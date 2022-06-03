Advertisement

De Pere delays Legion Pool opening due to mechanical issue

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of De Pere is delaying the opening of Legion Pool due to a mechanical issue.

Legion Pool was set to open June 11. The opening has been pushed back to Saturday, June 18.

VFW Aquatic Facility will open as scheduled on June 11.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and assure you we are working hard to get our pool back up and running,” said Marty Kosobucki, De Pere Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director.

Legion Pool members will have access to VFW Pool during this time. Once Legion reopens, they will no longer have access to VFW.

