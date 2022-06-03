Advertisement

Ashwaubenon High School grad wins Oscar for basketball documentary

Josh Rosenberg helped make the Oscar-winning documentary “The Queen of Basketball” a tribute to...
Josh Rosenberg helped make the Oscar-winning documentary “The Queen of Basketball” a tribute to the first woman to score points in Olympic women’s basketball history in 1976.(WBAY Staff)
By Annie Krall
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The NBA finals which started yesterday, June 2, got us thinking about the only woman ever drafted by the NBA, Lucy Harris. Her story presented as an Oscar-winning documentary included the work of an Ashwaubenon High School graduate.

Speaking to the local teen, Josh Rosenberg, turned award-winning filmmaker about the basketball trailblazer, Rosenberg emphasized, “That’s one of those things that when you’re talking about documentaries, you’re asking someone to share their story. So, it’s almost impossible to become connected with those people, with their families.”

It’s hard for Rosenberg, head of production at Breakwater Studios, to not be passionate when talking about Lusia Harris, known as Lucy. Rosenberg helped make the Oscar winning documentary “The Queen of Basketball” a tribute to the first woman to score points in Olympic women’s basketball history in 1976. Harris is also the only woman who has ever been officially drafted by the NBA.

“She is really one of the great athletes that did not get her time,” Rosenberg highlighted.

Rosenberg graduated from Ashwaubenon High School in 2002 and then went on to get his broadcast journalism degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2006. He now calls Los Angeles, CA home though.

Breakwater Studios is small but beat out larger studios like Netflix at the Academy Awards in March to win best short documentary. Rosenberg loves preserving the stories of deserving people. Lucy didn’t get to see her story win an Oscar. She passed away in January at the age of 66.

“After Lucy passed away, we had the whole team together and we just said this really brings home the importance of capturing people’s stories because when we lose somebody, their story goes with it,” Rosenberg said. “It just really kind of hit home for our team of what we do and what we get excited about.”

Rosenberg and Breakwater Studios are trying to get the Mississippi arena where Harris played in college, renamed in her honor.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Green Bay woman bound over for trial in murder and dismemberment case
Fond du Lac County wrongway driver
WATCH: Wrongway driver was four times legal limit to drive, officials say
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

June 3 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking weekend rain chances
Kiel Middle School main office
WILL responds to Kiel Area School District closing Title IX investigation
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Officials identify Green Bay man killed in crash
Christopher Charles Jackson
Arrest warrant issued for man charged in Brown County armed sex assault case