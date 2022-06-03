Arrest warrant issued for man charged in Brown County armed sex assault case

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a violent sexual assault in Brown County.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on Christopher Charles Jackson, 35.

Investigators say a handgun was used in the crime and Jackson is believed “to be armed, dangerous, and knowingly evading apprehension following the most recent crime.”

On June 1, Jackson was charged with four counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault-Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Battery, and Battery. The case was filed in Brown County. Online court records list Jackson’s address as being in Kenosha.

Jackson was last seen in a black 2013 Ford Fusion four door with Wisconsin plate AJG5000.

Jackson is also an over the road truck driver.

If you see Jackson call 911. Do not approach him.

If you have information, contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 920-432-STOP (7867), through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app. You can remain anonymous.

DESCRIPTION

Black male

6′1

240 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Christopher Charles Jackson (Brown County Sheriff's Office)

