Area teams punch tickets to state softball tournament

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A total of seven area softball teams punched their tickets to the WIAA State Softball Tournament in Madison. Two of them coming from the FVA after four valley teams squared off in Thursday’s sectional finals.

The defending division one champion Kaukauna Ghosts fell behind early, but battled back quickly to knock off Hortonville to advance to state. Meanwhile Oshkosh West knocked off fellow FVA foe Neenah, 4-3, on their way to state for the first time since 2013.

A pitchers duel in division two between Freedom and Winneconne was decided by a bases loaded walk to send Freedom to Madison. The last time the Irish made it to the state softball tournament was way back in 1987.

Meanwhile, New London cruised to an 11-1 victory to send them to the state tournament for the seventh time in program history.

Other scores from around the area:

Wautoma 2, Amherst 1

New Holstein 7, Racine Lutheran 0

Iola-Scandinavia 6, Random Lake 5

Edgar 11, Sevastopol 0

