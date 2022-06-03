Appleton joins national rally for end to gun violence

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 100 people die every day from gun violence. Friday there were rallies nationwide to bring awareness to the issue and call for gun safety legislation -- including a rally in downtown Appleton.

Organizers told us they expect 100 people at Houdini Plaza with the goal of pressuring lawmakers to pass legislation. Several community leaders are speaking at the Appleton rally, including Democratic State Representative Lee Snodgrass. Gun violence statistics are printed along the sidewalk.

It’s part of a nationwide campaign, which started as a way to honor Hadiya Pendleton. She marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013 and a week later was shot and killed at a Chicago playground.

On May 14, an 18-year-old used a semiautomatic rifle to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Last week, 19 children and 2 teachers were gunned down in Robb Elementary in Ulvade, Texas. On Wednesday, four people were shot at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. These recent mass shootings are motivating people to act now.

“I have three young children, and so wringing my hands over and over as we watch violence unfold in our schools and in our grocery stores across this country really motivated me to be a part of standing up for what I’m hopeful will be a significant change when it comes to gun violence in our country,” Emily Tseffos of Forward Appleton said.

“The main message you are going to hear this afternoon is that the gun violence needs to end, and we can reduce significantly the amount of gun violence that we see in our country if we had some common-sense gun reform, which I seriously am hopeful is, maybe this time it will happen,” Ann Muenster of the Fox Cities Gun Violence Prevention Team said.

Several gun-safety groups joined forces to put on this rally, including Forward Appleton and Moms Demand Action-Fox Valley.

