3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: China’s war with Starlink

Meteors, Starlink, China's war with Starlink, new video from Mars and when we'll see photos from deep space
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has a lot of news to cover in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

  • Starlink satellite internet: Is it available here yet? And will it ever get here after a threat from Chinese scientists?
  • Also, how to see a meteor swarm Monday
  • When we’ll see pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope
  • And a record-setting video from the Mars helicopter

