Woman charged in murder and dismemberment case to return to court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman charged in a murder and dismemberment case in Green Bay is scheduled to go before a judge Thursday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Taylor Schabusiness at 9:30 a.m. During the hearing, a judge will decided based on evidence if there is probable cause for the case to move forward to trial. Action 2 News will keep you updated.

The Green Bay woman is accused of killing Shad Thyrion and then dismembering his body. Thyrion’s head was located in a bucket and other body parts were found in Schabusiness’s vehicle, prosecutors say. She’s charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

Schabusiness, 24, underwent two competency evaluations--one by a state expert and one by a defense expert. On May 19, the judge ruled that she is competent to assist in her defense.

The state-appointed expert Deborah Collins testified that she talked with Schabusiness for about 75 minutes at the jail on April 4. “I would characterize her as cooperative, responsive to my questions so she didn’t require a lot of redirection. There were certainly moments where her expressed emotions were odd or out of context, but at no point did she appear distracted,” Collins said.

The defendant told her she abused alcohol, meth, acid, cocaine and Xanax. Her first stay in a psychiatric facility was in 7th grade after she attempted suicide. Collins said Schabusiness’s mental health history included diagnoses of bipolar disorder, attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Collins said Schabusiness didn’t show any signs of psychosis and that she understood what was happening in court and potential penalties. “She used the word, when asked, she attached the charges to the potential for life incarceration.”

Defense expert Tracy Luchetta evaluated Schabusiness on April 22. “She responded cooperatively yet many aspects made me concerned about thought process. She voiced a statement that was peculiar and seemed consistent with delusional beliefs,” Luchetta said. Luchetta gave an example that Schabusiness said her mother died when she was 11 and took her heart to heaven and gave it to a pedophile, and she was controlled by it.

Luchetta testified she had to repeat questions or redirect Schabusiness because the defendant often didn’t respond to the questions that were asked.

Prosecutors contended a person can have symptoms of mental illness and still be competent to contribute to their defense and participate in their trial.

Judge Thomas Walsh sided with the prosecution. “By greater weight of the credible evidence, the defendant is competent.”

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

