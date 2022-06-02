Wisconsin COVID-19 surge: 2,659 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin saw a post-holiday weekend surge in new COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health Services (DHS) also reported the most COVID-19 deaths submitted to the state in one day in two-and-a-half months.

According to the DHS, tests confirmed 2,659 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday’s report. That’s more than the past two days combined and the most identified in one day since May 11. It caused the 7-day average to rise to 1,652 cases per day from 1,610. The positivity rate jumped half a point from 13.1% to 13.6% of all tests in the last 7 days positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Winnebago County added over 100 new cases (116). Twelve other counties in Northeast Wisconsin had new cases in double digits, with Brown County short of 100. The remaining 7 counties we’re tracking had new COVID-19 cases in single digits. Outagamie County passed 44,000 total cases.

The state received 16 COVID-19 death reports, and 14 of them were recent. It’s the most recent deaths submitted to the state since March 25, when 33 new deaths were added to COVID-19′s death toll. Brown and Winnebago counties each reported a death that happened in the past 30 days; Dodge County reported a death that happened outside the 30-day window. Only recent deaths are counted in the 7-day average; Wisconsin is averaging 6 COVID-19 deaths per day.

Hospitalizations are also up significantly. Sixty-four people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the last 24-hour period. That’s the most in one day since March 3, when 80 were admitted. (We’re not including Mondays, when the state reports the weekend’s cumulative total, or March 21 and 22 when there were significant revisions in the patient numbers.)

As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 391 COVID-19 patients statewide, 58 of them in ICU. It’s the most COVID patients in ICU at one time in 84 days, which was the last time the state had 60 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 31 patients, 2 in ICU. Hospitals in the Fox Valley region had 16 COVID-19 patients, with 1 in ICU. We’ll get Thursday’s updated patient numbers later this afternoon.

The 7-day averages of every vaccination metric hit new lows Thursday, based on our calculations:

Total doses administered: 1,584/day

Booster shots administered: 770/day

Wisconsinites having at least one dose: 202/day

Wisconsinites completing their vaccine series: 288/day

Wisconsinites getting a booster shot: 688/day

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 28.0% received vaccine/25.2% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 61.9% received vaccine/58.5% completed vaccinations/20.1% received booster

18 to 24: 60.6% received vaccine/55.0% completed vaccinations/19.7% received booster

25 to 34: 64.5% received vaccine/60.0% completed vaccinations/25.7% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.0% completed vaccinations/33.3% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.0% completed vaccinations/38.3% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.7% completed vaccinations/49.7% (+0.1) received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.1% (+0.1) received booster

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 65.9% 63.3% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 78.9% 75.1% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.2% 50.6% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.5% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.5% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% (+0.1) 54.9% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.0% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.4% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.3% (+0.1) 78.0% (+0.1) Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% (+0.1) 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.7% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.6% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.3% 44.4% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,374 (63.1%) 287,744 (60.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,221 (60.2%) 317,805 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,758,994 (64.4%) 3,573,091 (61.3%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 72,788 cases (+92) (427 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 11,908 cases (+28) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,143 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 25,160 cases (+25) (296 deaths) (+1)

Door – 6,873 cases (+13) (61 deaths)

Florence - 830 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,655 cases (+30) (261 deaths)

Forest - 2,497 cases (+2) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,825 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,458 cases (+8) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,382 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,687 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,084 cases (+10) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,995 cases (+32) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 9,992 cases (+16) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,958 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,054 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,524 cases (+6) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,001 cases (+10) (361 deaths)

Shawano – 10,225 cases (+15) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,515 cases (+43) (272 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,746 cases (+14) (197 deaths)

Waushara – 5,205 cases (+8) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,219 cases (+116) (337 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

