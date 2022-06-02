Advertisement

White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21

Pfizer cites a study showing the shots are safe and boosted immunity. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/SHAWN ROCCO/MEAGAN DUNPHY-DALY/OCHSNER HEALTH)
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group, as expected.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Aashish Jha outlined the administration’s planning for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots. He said the Food and Drug Administration’s outside panel of advisers will meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids. Shipments to doctors’ offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week.

Jha said states can begin placing orders for pediatric vaccines on Friday, and said the administration has an initial supply of 10 million doses available. He said it may take a few days for the vaccines to arrive across the country and vaccine appointments to be widespread.

“Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” Jha said.

The Biden administration is pressing states to prioritize large-volume sites like children’s hospitals, and to make appointments available outside regular work hours to make it easier for parents to get their kids vaccinated.

Jha acknowledged the “frustration” of parents of young children who have been waiting more than a year for shots for their kids.

“At the end of the day we all want to move fast, but we’ve got to get it right,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Falling tree kills Minnesota campers in northern Wisconsin
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Kiel Police
Kiel Police plan for response after messages threaten new targets
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
The Langlade County Sheriff's Office identified Travis Huse, 42, and his father, Scott Huse,...
Former pastors charged with felony counts related to sexual assault of child incidents

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Houses in the Carolinas are at risk as sea levels continue to rise.
WATCH: Rising sea levels eroding land, devouring homes on coast
Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court