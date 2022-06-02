WATCH: Wrongway driver was four times legal limit to drive, officials say

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dash cam video captured the moment an alleged wrongway drunk driver was arrested in Fond du Lac County.

Officials say the suspect registered four times the legal limit to drive on a breath test.

It happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 2. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shared the video on the department Facebook page.

At about 2:12 a.m., dispatchers received calls about a driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-41 from the Dodge-Fond du Lac County line.

Deputies found the driver as he was traveling north in the left southbound lane south of Highway 151.

“A deputy was able to parallel the vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated, attempting to get the wrong way driver to realize he was travelling on the wrong side of the interstate. The deputy also radioed ahead to other responding squads north of their location who could position themselves to block the interstate and get the driver stopped. A sheriff’s sergeant, with lights and sirens activated, attempted to block the wrong way driver by positioning his squad blocking the left lane at I 41 and S. Hickory St., and the wrong way driver slowed but did not stop and struck the front driver’s side of the squad. After the impact, the suspect vehicle travelled partially into the median and stopped, and was taken into custody by deputies,” reads a statement from Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt.

The driver was identified as a 61-year-old man from Manistee, Mich. His name was not released. Officials said he had difficulty standing and registered four times the legal limit to drive on a preliminary breath test. He told deputies he thought he was almost home.

He was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.