Three hurt after hot air balloon hits train in southern Wisconsin

BURLINGTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were airlifted to a hospital after a hot air balloon crashed into a train in Burlington Wednesday.

At about 8:15 p.m., Burlington Police were called to the 400 block of Calumet Street. Crews located three patients in a hot air balloon.

“The three adult occupants sustained life-threatening injuries,” says Chief Brian Zmudzinski.

Flight for Life airlifted two patients to Froedtert Hospital for treatment. A third person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

“Early reports from witnesses on scene indicate the hot air balloon appeared in distress and collided with a Northbound Canadian National Train,” says Zmudzinski.

Burlington Police are working with the National Traffic Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, Canadian National, and the Wisconsin State Patrol on the investigation.

Burlington is located about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.