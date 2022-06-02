Taycheedah man accused of threatening to shoot lawmakers if they passed bill to arm teachers

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Taycheedah man accused of threatening to shoot Wisconsin lawmakers has been charged with a terrorist threat count.

James R. Stearns, 72, was charged with one count of Terrorist Threat – Interruption of Government Operations, a Felony.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney says Stearns sent two emails at the end of May threatening to shoot lawmakers if they passed a bill allowing teachers to be armed with guns. One email was sent to a radio host.

“I am more than willing to go down in a blaze of glory,” Stearns allegedly wrote.

Another email was sent to a Wisconsin lawmaker.

“If you pass legislation to arm teachers administrators and other staff people in the Wisconsin public schools, you’ll be a dead man in 60 days of passing that legislation. Does this make sense to you. People will hunt you down and your family like animals,” Stearns allegedly wrote.

The emails were signed by Stearns and include his address.

Stearns made a court appearance Thursday. The prosecutor asked for a $10,000 cash bond. The court ordered a $4,000 cash bond with conditions of no internet use, no contact with the victim, and no use or possession of dangerous weapons or ammunition.

DA Toney is a Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General.

“Political disagreement is healthy but we will never tolerate threats of violence, whether directed at our schools, students, government, groups, or individuals in our community. We will seek to hold those accountable that seek to intimidate, create fear or disrupt our communities through threats of violence,” Toney said.

