SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Howard man’s journey to strength in mind and body

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man is demonstrating strength in mind and body after multiple surgeries and losing part of a leg.

In this week’s Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Tyler Kapla of Howard.

In 2016, Tyler had surgery to remove a bone spur from his ankle. Serious complications followed.

Tyler had ten surgeries in a span of 800 days. Doctors amputated his left leg below the knee.

Tyler didn’t let it hold him back. He turned positive and driven.

“It’s crazy that it happened, but I’m grateful it all happened because it adjusted my brain to a point where I couldn’t make excuses anymore,” says Tyler. “Because we’re all good at it, we’re all kings and queens of excuses because not doing something is one of the best things ever, right?”

Tyler returned to the weight room with a vengeance. Two years ago, he started competing in adaptive Strongman competitions around the country.

Watch Tyler's full journey Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

