SLIGHT CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER OR STORM

In many ways, today’s weather looks similar to yesterday... The humidity is low. The temperatures are comfortable. Highs this afternoon will be back in the 70s, which is seasonable for early June. We’re also going to see another mostly sunny sky.

However, today will differ a bit because there is a SLIGHT chance of rain. As a cool front moves across the area, look for widely scattered showers and isolated storms this afternoon. Most of them will be across the Northwoods, with rain being less likely as you head farther south. Any spotty thundershowers will fade away towards sunset.

Rain is expected at times this weekend, as an upper-level weathermaker glides towards the Great Lakes. While it will NOT rain all weekend, showers will be developing on Saturday and may last into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, your weekend looks cooler with highs in the 60s.

Looking ahead, it looks likely that our temperatures will be cooler than normal all the way through the middle of this month. That likely means many days with highs in the 60s and 70s with low humidity for the next couple weeks. It looks like summer-like hot and sticky weather will stay away for a little while...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

FRIDAY: W/NW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Late showers NORTH... Maybe thunder. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Seasonably mild. LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. A chance of showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny. HIGH: 66 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 72

