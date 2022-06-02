Search called off for man missing from Lake Michigan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Water recovery operations were called off for a 26-year-old missing from Lake Michigan Wednesday.

The man jumped into Lake Michigan from a pier Monday night. Multiple agencies conducted search and rescue operations until water conditions were too dangerous around 2:30 a.m.

Operations continued Wednesday morning using sonar, drones and divers, but did not find the man.

The search was officially stopped at 4:07 p.m.

The family is aware.

The Sheboygan Fire Department was assisted by the Sheboygan County Dive Team, Sheboygan Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department, Sheboygan County Drone Team, Sheboygan Sheriff Department, United States Coast Guard and the Department of Natural Resources.

