Salvation Army, Uncle Mike’s team up for Friday donut giveaway

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army and Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe are once again teaming up for the annual National Donut Day event.

The donut giveaway is Friday, June 3, 7-10 a.m., or until supplies last. Free donuts will be available at all Uncle Mike’s locations.

National Donut Day dates back to 1938. The Salvation Army chose the first Friday in June to honor the Donut Lassies who served sweet treats to soldiers on the frontlines of World War I.

Here are the events scheduled for the 2022 National Donut Day with Uncle Mike’s:

• Free original wartime recipe donuts distributed by “donut lassies” from 7 am – 10 am (Or while supplies last)

• Uncle Mike’s will donate $2 from every 12 donuts sold that day to The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay

• Pre-orders are being accepted. For pick-up orders, call your local Uncle Mike’s location.

The first Donut 5K sponsored by Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe will be held on Saturday. Events starts at 8 a.m. at Green Isle Park. The 5K is sold out but there are events for the public. There will be a build-your-own donut bar and entertainment in the park. Proceeds go to Salvation Army Kroc Center Scholarship Fund.

