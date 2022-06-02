Advertisement

Rodgers, Brady defeat Allen, Mahomes in ‘The Match’

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers can add another back-to-back title to his resume. This time it’s not an MVP. Instead the Packers quarterback helped win ‘The Match’ for the second straight year.

In 2021, Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau bested Buccaneers quarterback and Phil Mickelson. This year Rodgers teamed up with Brady to take on young QBs Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Las Vegas, Nev.

A birdie by Rodgers on the first hole helped the ‘old guys’ take an early one up lead in the match. They added another birdie on the second to take an early two hole lead.

The young guys rallied thanks to a couple of birdies by Mahomes, and were one up down the stretch of the 12 hole competition.

A birdie putt by Brady on the 11th hole tied the match heading to the last. Then just like last year Rodgers was standing over a putt that could seal the victory.

The Packers quarterback drained the birdie putt to give him and Brady the victory. Ultimately the real winners were Feeding America, who received enough money from the event to donate 10,258,000 meals.

